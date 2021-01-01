About Jean Ginzburg
Jean Ginzburg is the founder and CEO of JG Digital Marketing. Ginzburg has been servicing clients, working with partners and managing strategy for 13 years. She is a digital marketing expert helping companies scale revenue and optimize marketing processes.
