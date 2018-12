Founder and CEO, PCIHIPAA

Jeff Broudy, founder and CEO of PCIHIPAA, has been actively involved in building startups and leading sales and marketing teams in a variety of industries over the past 30 years. He is now pioneering a "compliance as a service" business with the release of OfficeSafe by PCIHIPAA, a technology focused on providing HIPAA compliance and data security solutions to small- and mid-sized medical and dental practices.