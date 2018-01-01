Jeff Epstein

5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO
5 Essential Steps to Prepare for an IPO

A financial team that's laid the right foundation will be able to move forward when market conditions are ideal and the timing is right.
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)
7 Deadly Sins of Financial Management (Infographic)

Minding the books while trying to gather insights from fiscal data is difficult. Update to modern technology. Cloud computing offers answers.
10 Questions CFOs Should Ask Their Controllers
10 Questions CFOs Should Ask Their Controllers

Understand your accounting department's methods and foster a process to improve efficiency, transparency and solid reporting.
