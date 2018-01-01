Jeff Joerling

Jeff Joerling

Guest Writer
Analog Collaboration Advocate for Turnstone

Jeff Joerling is an analog collaboration advocate for furniture manufacturer turnstone in Grand Rapids, Mich., and works remotely from Denver. He is passionate about co-working spaces, incubators, accelerators and startups and has advocated across the country for collaborative, energetic communities that foster creativity and rapid growth.

More From Jeff Joerling

The Serendipity of Collisions at Work -- Are They Really Just a Happy Accident?
Office Space

The Serendipity of Collisions at Work -- Are They Really Just a Happy Accident?

These seven practices can enhance the benefits of community in an informal office space.
5 min read
