Jeff Stephens

Guest Writer

Jeff Stephens is a proud dad, CTO and serial entrepreneur. His website, TopShelfBlogging.com, is dedicated to those passionate about pursuing the work they love by embracing the art of blogging. He leverages over 20 years of IT leadership, along with his passion for creativity and innovation, to help others realize the freedom and fulfillment of online business.  

More From Jeff Stephens

6 Ways to Hack Your Learning Process for Sustainable Personal Growth
Personal Development

6 Ways to Hack Your Learning Process for Sustainable Personal Growth

Change is rapid in the world today. Continuous learning is how you change with it.
6 min read
4 Limiting Beliefs Sabotaging Your Business Growth
Growth Strategies

4 Limiting Beliefs Sabotaging Your Business Growth

Be careful who you compare yourself to.
5 min read
The 4 Daily Mistakes Killing Your Creativity
Creativity

The 4 Daily Mistakes Killing Your Creativity

Generating the quality content needed to be heard above the roar requires getting it right, every day.
5 min read
4 Ways to Turn Your Perspective Into Power
Perspective

4 Ways to Turn Your Perspective Into Power

How you approach situations makes a difference in the outcome.
5 min read
10 Business Lessons Extracted From Classic Novels
Business

10 Business Lessons Extracted From Classic Novels

Those classic novels you didn't read in high school actually have a few important lessons to teach you.
6 min read
5 Ways New Entrepreneurs Can Ease Information Overload
Young Entrepreneurs

5 Ways New Entrepreneurs Can Ease Information Overload

Information may be power but it can also be overwhelming. Here are five tips to help budding business owners to stay focused.
5 min read
3 Ways the Be-Everywhere Strategy Leads You Nowhere
Social Media

3 Ways the Be-Everywhere Strategy Leads You Nowhere

Don't get caught up in trying to be on every digital platform, taking a more focused approach can reap greater dividends.
6 min read
