Jen Marchetti

Jen Marchetti

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Jen Marchetti is the chief marketing officer of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, a lifestyle real estate company  in Madison, N.J., focusing on the next generation of brokers, agents and consumers. 

More From Jen Marchetti

How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World
Generation Z

How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World

Gen Z has arrived on the heels of the millennials as the first "digital native" generation that has never known an analog existence.
5 min read
Today's Latinas Hold the Keys to Homeownership in Their Communities
Real Estate

Today's Latinas Hold the Keys to Homeownership in Their Communities

For marketers in any industry, tremendous opportunities lie with becoming a trusted brand marketing to the Latina segment.
4 min read
'You Don't Have to be Present to Win' Could Apply to Your Company, Too
Ready for Anything

'You Don't Have to be Present to Win' Could Apply to Your Company, Too

We have laptops, smartphones, and the cloud. Why don't we have flex time, too?
5 min read
Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership

Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership

A recent Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate survey found strong interest among teens in one day purchasing the roof over their head.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.