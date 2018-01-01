Jen Marchetti

Generation Z
How Marketers Must Evolve to Remain Relevant in a 'Post-Millennial' World
Gen Z has arrived on the heels of the millennials as the first "digital native" generation that has never known an analog existence.
Real Estate
Today's Latinas Hold the Keys to Homeownership in Their Communities
For marketers in any industry, tremendous opportunities lie with becoming a trusted brand marketing to the Latina segment.
Ready for Anything
'You Don't Have to be Present to Win' Could Apply to Your Company, Too
We have laptops, smartphones, and the cloud. Why don't we have flex time, too?
Gen Z Has Grand Ambitions for Homeownership
A recent Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate survey found strong interest among teens in one day purchasing the roof over their head.