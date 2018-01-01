Jen Spencer is the VP of Sales and Marketing for Allbound, an innovative partner sales acceleration platform. Jen oversees the company's inbound marketing, and lead-generation and conversion strategies, manages the ever-growing sales and marketing team, and directs thought leadership efforts. She is a lover of animals, technology, the arts, and really good Scotch.
Marketing Success
Death to Automation: Bring Back the Humans
In sales and marketing, the human element is crucial.
Ready for Anything
Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders
Becoming an advocate for your buyers will gain you far more street cred than pushing a thought leadership.
Women in Business
Let's Put an End to 'Women-In-Whatever' Events
Are women-centric undertakings actually doing more harm than good?