Jen Spencer

Jen Spencer

Guest Writer
VP of Sales and Marketing, Allbound

 Jen Spencer is the VP of Sales and Marketing for Allbound, an innovative partner sales acceleration platform. Jen oversees the company's inbound marketing, and lead-generation and conversion strategies, manages the ever-growing sales and marketing team, and directs thought leadership efforts. She is a lover of animals, technology, the arts, and really good Scotch.

More From Jen Spencer

Death to Automation: Bring Back the Humans
Marketing Success

Death to Automation: Bring Back the Humans

In sales and marketing, the human element is crucial.
5 min read
Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders
Ready for Anything

Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders

Becoming an advocate for your buyers will gain you far more street cred than pushing a thought leadership.
4 min read
Let's Put an End to 'Women-In-Whatever' Events
Women in Business

Let's Put an End to 'Women-In-Whatever' Events

Are women-centric undertakings actually doing more harm than good?
5 min read
