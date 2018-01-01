Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly

Guest Writer
CEO, JConnelly
Jennifer Connelly is founder and CEO of JConnelly, a communications and marketing agency representing highly recognized and emerging corporate and personal brands.

More From Jennifer Connelly

How Women Leaders Win and Help Others to Do the Same
Women Entrepreneurs

How Women Leaders Win and Help Others to Do the Same

We can do our best work, forge our own path and challenge everyone to judge us on the results we achieve while still supporting and championing the women around us.
4 min read
3 Tips for Co-Branding Happily Ever After
Branding

3 Tips for Co-Branding Happily Ever After

Marrying your brand to another can be shrewd marketing but proceed thoughtfully. Even corporate breaking up is hard to do.
4 min read
Jay Z's Faltering Streaming Service Is a Case Study in Failure-to-Launch Syndrome
Launching a Business

Jay Z's Faltering Streaming Service Is a Case Study in Failure-to-Launch Syndrome

The star-studded unveiling of Tidal was a tangle of mixed messages that neglected to mention any good reasons why music consumers might want the service.
4 min read
The Most Memorable Ad Campaigns Share These 3 Elements
Advertising

The Most Memorable Ad Campaigns Share These 3 Elements

Marketing that resonates and sticks in our memories despite the media cacophony tends to share certain characteristics.
4 min read
The Golden Age: How the PR Industry Is Coming Into its Own
Public Relations

The Golden Age: How the PR Industry Is Coming Into its Own

Technology is helping to bring public relations out of the shadowy realm between marketing and advertising.
4 min read
Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules
Media Coverage

Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules

Every blogger has the potential to become an influential news source but the checks and standards of any earlier time apply unevenly, if at all.
5 min read
4 Tips for Telling Your Story in the Video Content Your Audience Demands
Video

4 Tips for Telling Your Story in the Video Content Your Audience Demands

Video is a medium for storytelling first, marketing second.
4 min read
5 Crisis Management Tips Olivia Pope Would Endorse
Scandal

5 Crisis Management Tips Olivia Pope Would Endorse

It's always a rude surprise when the walls of a reputation come tumbling down, but also a chance to rebuild.
3 min read
'Brand Equity' Is an Intangible That's Worth Real Money
Branding

'Brand Equity' Is an Intangible That's Worth Real Money

The resurrection of Arthur Andersen as a brand name is a compelling example of the enduring value of a company's reputation.
3 min read
You Can Live Blissfully Free of Jargon by Embracing Storytelling Sound Bites
Public Relations

You Can Live Blissfully Free of Jargon by Embracing Storytelling Sound Bites

The language professional peers understand is often confounding to the audience waiting to listen to your story.
5 min read
For the Brand to Thrive, the Leader Must Be the Brand
Branding

For the Brand to Thrive, the Leader Must Be the Brand

In today's hyper-smart and sensitive culture, “brand” is bigger, and more valuable, than ever.
4 min read
PR is the Star of Our Integrated Communications Universe
Brand Reputation

PR is the Star of Our Integrated Communications Universe

Painstaking cultivation of brand and reputation can be undone in a digital instant but a sound public relations plan will protect both while growing your business.
5 min read
Brilliant or Burned: Why Managing Your Reputation is Crucial to Success
Reputation Management

Brilliant or Burned: Why Managing Your Reputation is Crucial to Success

Whether you are a celebrity chef or an entrepreneur, you can not underestimate the importance of how you appear to the public.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.