Jennifer Connelly

Women Entrepreneurs
How Women Leaders Win and Help Others to Do the Same
We can do our best work, forge our own path and challenge everyone to judge us on the results we achieve while still supporting and championing the women around us.
Branding
3 Tips for Co-Branding Happily Ever After
Marrying your brand to another can be shrewd marketing but proceed thoughtfully. Even corporate breaking up is hard to do.
Launching a Business
Jay Z's Faltering Streaming Service Is a Case Study in Failure-to-Launch Syndrome
The star-studded unveiling of Tidal was a tangle of mixed messages that neglected to mention any good reasons why music consumers might want the service.
Advertising
The Most Memorable Ad Campaigns Share These 3 Elements
Marketing that resonates and sticks in our memories despite the media cacophony tends to share certain characteristics.
Public Relations
The Golden Age: How the PR Industry Is Coming Into its Own
Technology is helping to bring public relations out of the shadowy realm between marketing and advertising.
Media Coverage
Media In the Information Age Operates Under Different Rules
Every blogger has the potential to become an influential news source but the checks and standards of any earlier time apply unevenly, if at all.
Video
4 Tips for Telling Your Story in the Video Content Your Audience Demands
Video is a medium for storytelling first, marketing second.
Scandal
5 Crisis Management Tips Olivia Pope Would Endorse
It's always a rude surprise when the walls of a reputation come tumbling down, but also a chance to rebuild.
Branding
'Brand Equity' Is an Intangible That's Worth Real Money
The resurrection of Arthur Andersen as a brand name is a compelling example of the enduring value of a company's reputation.
Public Relations
You Can Live Blissfully Free of Jargon by Embracing Storytelling Sound Bites
The language professional peers understand is often confounding to the audience waiting to listen to your story.
Branding
For the Brand to Thrive, the Leader Must Be the Brand
In today's hyper-smart and sensitive culture, “brand” is bigger, and more valuable, than ever.
Brand Reputation
PR is the Star of Our Integrated Communications Universe
Painstaking cultivation of brand and reputation can be undone in a digital instant but a sound public relations plan will protect both while growing your business.
Reputation Management
Brilliant or Burned: Why Managing Your Reputation is Crucial to Success
Whether you are a celebrity chef or an entrepreneur, you can not underestimate the importance of how you appear to the public.