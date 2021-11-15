Signing out of account, Standby...
Jennifer Dixson Hoff
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of Colibri Real Estate
Jennifer Dixson Hoff is president of Colibri Real Estate. Colibri’s real-estate learning portfolio provides real-estate professionals with comprehensive products and services to support them throughout their careers.
Why Small Businesses Need to Prioritize Continuous Learning
To compete in an ever-challenging talent market, small businesses have to offer employees opportunities to learn.
