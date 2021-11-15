Jennifer Dixson Hoff

Jennifer Dixson Hoff

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
President of Colibri Real Estate

Jennifer Dixson Hoff is president of Colibri Real Estate. Colibri’s real-estate learning portfolio provides real-estate professionals with comprehensive products and services to support them throughout their careers.

http://colibrigroup.com/real-estate/

Follow Jennifer Dixson Hoff on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Why Small Businesses Need to Prioritize Continuous Learning

To compete in an ever-challenging talent market, small businesses have to offer employees opportunities to learn.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like