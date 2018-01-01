Jennifer Friedman

Jennifer Friedman

Guest Writer

As the CMO of the small-business segment of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, Jen Friedman is responsible for growing revenue through brand, digital and direct marketing. CT Corporation provides formation,incorporationregistered agent and other services to businesses of all sizes, and was the first public registered agent to formally offer benefit corporation entity services.

More From Jennifer Friedman

Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft
Identity Theft

Make Your Businesses Invulnerable to Corporate Identity Theft

Failure to keep up-to-date with corporate compliance chores can put your business, and you personally, at the mercy of criminals.
5 min read
The New Year is Here: 3 Resolutions Small Businesses Need to Make in 2015
Small Businesses

The New Year is Here: 3 Resolutions Small Businesses Need to Make in 2015

There are a few things small-business owners can do to make 2015 their best year yet.
3 min read
All Business Entities Are Not Created Equal: Finding the Perfect One for You
Business Structures

All Business Entities Are Not Created Equal: Finding the Perfect One for You

With tax season in full swing, now is the perfect time to being planning next year and figuring out if you want to change your business structure to help reduce taxes.
5 min read
