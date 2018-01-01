Jennifer Reingold

Theranos
Theranos Founder Says the Company Will 'Absolutely' Get FDA Approval
Despite a recent barrage of bad press, the company's founder and CEO is confident in the company's future.
Leadership
The 5 Best Business Leaders of 2014
Dartmouth's Sydney Finkelstein offers his top five executives for the year. Who did he miss?
Women Entrepreneurs
One Woman's Unlikely Path to a $100 Million Company
Instead of taking more VC money, 1-Page became the first Silicon Valley company to get listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.