Bill Fishkin
29, editor-in-chief and publisher of <i>Synthesis Weekly</i> in Chico, California
Ed Edmunds
46, president of Distortions Unlimited Corp. in Greeley, Colorado
Going Global
If you're considering a global market, take the time to get to know it.
Scram, Scam
Some con artists make a habit of ripping off businesses. Here's how to make a habit of thwarting them.
Netpreneur John Daniels
With tenacity--and a movie--this serial netpreneur is determined to succeed in cyberspace.
Cream of the Crop
Everyone plays favorites, including homebased entrepreneurs. Here are some top picks for the best tools and services that power home business.
Book Review: At Work at Home
Does your home office's layout leave something to be desired? This book will help you design a more suitable work space.
Author Mark Baven on Being Extreme
Do you have what it takes to be an extreme entrepreneur? Let Mark Baven show you the ropes of rule-breaking, risk-taking entrepreneurship.
Marketing Expert Nancy Koehn
Hit consumers with aspirational marketing, and you'll take them--and your business--to new heights.