Jenny Kee

Bill Fishkin

29, editor-in-chief and publisher of <i>Synthesis Weekly</i> in Chico, California
2 min read
Ed Edmunds

46, president of Distortions Unlimited Corp. in Greeley, Colorado
2 min read
Going Global

If you're considering a global market, take the time to get to know it.
2 min read
Scram, Scam

Some con artists make a habit of ripping off businesses. Here's how to make a habit of thwarting them.
3 min read
Netpreneur John Daniels

With tenacity--and a movie--this serial netpreneur is determined to succeed in cyberspace.
3 min read
Cream of the Crop

Everyone plays favorites, including homebased entrepreneurs. Here are some top picks for the best tools and services that power home business.
2 min read
Book Review: <i>At Work at Home</i>

Does your home office's layout leave something to be desired? This book will help you design a more suitable work space.
2 min read
Author Mark Baven on Being Extreme

Do you have what it takes to be an extreme entrepreneur? Let Mark Baven show you the ropes of rule-breaking, risk-taking entrepreneurship.
4 min read
Marketing Expert Nancy Koehn

Hit consumers with aspirational marketing, and you'll take them--and your business--to new heights.
4 min read
