Jeremy Auger

Guest Writer

Chief Strategy Officer, D2L

As chief strategy officer, for D2L, Jeremy Auger is responsible for corporate strategy development, intellectual property strategy, mergers and acquisitions and government relations. Auger joined the D2L team when the company was founded and continues to take a leadership role in driving the organization’s success within the online education industry. Previously, he came from a strong technical and business background involving work with numerous high-tech companies throughout North America. Specifically, he has been actively involved with elearning and technology companies for over 15 years.