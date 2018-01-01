Jeremy Auger

Jeremy Auger

Guest Writer
Chief Strategy Officer, D2L
As chief strategy officer, for D2L, Jeremy Auger is responsible for corporate strategy development, intellectual property strategy, mergers and acquisitions and government relations. Auger joined the D2L team when the company was founded and continues to take a leadership role in driving the organization’s success within the online education industry. Previously, he came from a strong technical and business background involving work with numerous high-tech companies throughout North America. Specifically, he has been actively involved with elearning and technology companies for over 15 years.

Advancing Automation Means Humans Need to Embrace Lifelong Learning
At a time when AI is taking over the cognitive functions of many jobs, we need to "robot-proof" our labor force and our education system.
