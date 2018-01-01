Jeremy Auger

Business Education
Advancing Automation Means Humans Need to Embrace Lifelong Learning
At a time when AI is taking over the cognitive functions of many jobs, we need to "robot-proof" our labor force and our education system.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.