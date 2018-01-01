Guest Writer

Co-Founder and CEO of ShipHawk,

Jeremy Bodenhamer is the co-founder and CEO of ShipHawk, a logistics automation technology that provides instant shipping solutions that help businesses grow. He is the leading expert in the intersection of shipping and eCommerce, has been featured on TechCrunch, AOL and SoCalTech, is an active volunteer in the community, and is a frequent panelist and speaker on innovative technology and business development. Bodenhamer lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, educator and youth advocate Bethany Bodenhamer, and their three sons.