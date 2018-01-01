Jeremy Bodenhamer

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of ShipHawk,

Jeremy Bodenhamer is the co-founder and CEO of ShipHawk, a logistics automation technology that provides instant shipping solutions that help businesses grow. He is the leading expert in the intersection of shipping and eCommerce, has been featured on TechCrunch, AOL and SoCalTech, is an active volunteer in the community, and is a frequent panelist and speaker on innovative technology and business development. Bodenhamer  lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, educator and youth advocate Bethany Bodenhamer, and their three sons.

4 Ways Omni-Channel Retailers Can Step Up Their Shipping Game
Shipping Strategies

Effective shipping and logistics can be turned into a competitive advantage that will delight customers and boost profit margins.
On Being a Startup CEO and a Dad
Work-Life Balance

Every decision the CEO of startup makes has an impact on his home life.
