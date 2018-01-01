Jesse Hertstein

Sweetening The Pot
This idea takes the (ice cream) cake.
Backup Plan
Affordable computer backup systems help you play it safe.
A League Of Your Own
Making money with: pool leagues, leak-busting.
Good Answers
Digital answering machines with integrated telephones help your business connect.
Tip Of The Day
Charities--not waitresses--get these tips.
Fast Lane
Pour on the power with 56 KBps modems.
Painting The Town
Make money with: dance classes, coupons, house painting.
Men At Work
Franchisee finds a new source of employees.
Special Events
Mr. Freeze
This entrepreneur gave ice cream a makeover.
All Aboard!
A new kind of gravy train.
Note Worthy
Today's notebooks are powerful enough to handle all your business needs.
Playing Favorites
What's the best computer software program around? Entrepreneurs cast their votes.
Easy Riders
Head out on the highway...with your franchisor?