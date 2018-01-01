Jessica Hartogs

Expensive Cities
The World's 10 Most Expensive Cities
When one thinks of the world's most expensive cities, images of New York and London probably pop to mind. But those two do not even make the list.
Sean Parker Donates $250 Million to Fight Cancer
The Napster founder and former Facebook president created the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, which will focus on using the body's immune system to combat cancer cells.
Snowden: FBI Claim That Only Apple Can Unlock iPhone Is BS
The FBI last month convinced a federal judge that the only way to get into the phone was to make Apple write code to undermine its own security protocols. Apple is refusing to comply.