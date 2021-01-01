Jewelle Bickford, Sandra Beach Lin & Ellen Kullman

Founders of the Paradigm for Parity Coalition

About Jewelle Bickford, Sandra Beach Lin & Ellen Kullman

Jewelle Bickford, Sandra Beach Lin and Ellen Kullman are co-chairs and founders of the Paradigm for Parity® Coalition, an organization working with more than 125 companies that are leveraging these five actions to close the gender gap in corporate leadership. 

More From Jewelle Bickford, Sandra Beach Lin & Ellen Kullman

5 Ways to Bring Women Back Into the Workforce
Women Entrepreneurs

5 Ways to Bring Women Back Into the Workforce

You need long-term goals to support and advance women's long-term careers.
4 min read