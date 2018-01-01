Jim Freeze

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer at Aspect
Jim Freeze is senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Aspect, involved with the company's corporate vision and strategy.

More From Jim Freeze

Rotten Customer Service? 5 Things Marketers Can Learn From Consumers.
Customer Service

Rotten Customer Service? 5 Things Marketers Can Learn From Consumers.

Marketing insights can help companies improve their bottom line.
5 min read
Avoid These 5 Customer-Care Traps
Customer Service

Avoid These 5 Customer-Care Traps

Recognize your company's approach to clients and the potential pitfalls your business can fall into. Develop a strategy in response.
6 min read
Leading, and Surviving, a Company Rebranding Effort
Rebranding

Leading, and Surviving, a Company Rebranding Effort

Advance your company's legacy by transforming it. Tread carefully with key constituency groups.
6 min read
The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up
Internet of Things

The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up

The winning companies will figure out how to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience that satisfies users -- before they even ask for it.
5 min read
