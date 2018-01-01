Jim Freeze

Customer Service
Rotten Customer Service? 5 Things Marketers Can Learn From Consumers.
Marketing insights can help companies improve their bottom line.
Customer Service
Avoid These 5 Customer-Care Traps
Recognize your company's approach to clients and the potential pitfalls your business can fall into. Develop a strategy in response.
Rebranding
Leading, and Surviving, a Company Rebranding Effort
Advance your company's legacy by transforming it. Tread carefully with key constituency groups.
Internet of Things
The Internet of Things Demands That Customer Service Catch Up
The winning companies will figure out how to deliver a seamless and exceptional experience that satisfies users -- before they even ask for it.