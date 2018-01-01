Jim Higgins

Conversion
3 Simple Ways to Increase Conversions on Your Website
Paying attention to these three best practices will make sure you're headed down the right path.
Marketing
4 Free Small Business Marketing Tools
Here's a list of four marketing tools that add real value -- but don't cost a thing!
6 Ways to Build Your Email Subscriber List
If you build a list of folks who want to receive your emails, you'll avoid spam filters and stay top-of-mind with your prospects.
Marketing
Does Your Small Business Really Need a Marketing Plan?
There's no use in denying it -- marketing is a critical component of a small business' success.
6 Ways to Build Your Email Subscriber List
If you'd like to expand your marketing reach, consider these 6 ways.