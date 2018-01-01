Joan Szabo

Power Splurge
It might pay to implement energy-saving measures.
Don't Mention It
Your reporting burden may now be a little bit lighter.
Human Cost
Dodging unemployment taxes is a risky business.
Beware the New Tax Shelter Rules
Tax shelters come under increased scrutiny.
Seeking a Tax Amnesty
Tax amnesty offers help for businesses that owe.
Wheel Deals
The tax side of car expenses
Family Biz Tax Give-Back
A new tax law may let family businesses keep more money in the bank. Find out if your business will be one that benefits.
Change of Plan?
New tax laws require a new look at deferred compensation plans.
The Producers
U.S. manufacturers and producers get a break under a new tax law.
Taxing Speeds
Keep your taxes in check in spite of fast growth.
Limited Time Only
There's still time to save on your taxes--we can show you how.
Classifying Independent Contractors
Avoid independent-contractor snags.
Tax-Free Bill of Health
Health-care accounts with tax benefits
Think Fast
Take advantage of faster depreciation.