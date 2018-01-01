Joan Szabo

Power Splurge

It might pay to implement energy-saving measures.
2 min read
Don't Mention It

Your reporting burden may now be a little bit lighter.
2 min read
Human Cost

Dodging unemployment taxes is a risky business.
2 min read
Beware the New Tax Shelter Rules
Beware the New Tax Shelter Rules

Tax shelters come under increased scrutiny.
2 min read
Seeking a Tax Amnesty
Seeking a Tax Amnesty

Tax amnesty offers help for businesses that owe.
2 min read
Wheel Deals
Wheel Deals

The tax side of car expenses
2 min read
Family Biz Tax Give-Back

A new tax law may let family businesses keep more money in the bank. Find out if your business will be one that benefits.
2 min read
Change of Plan?
Change of Plan?

New tax laws require a new look at deferred compensation plans.
3 min read
Grab Your Opportunity
Grab Your Opportunity

A new tax law may let family businesses keep more money in the bank.
2 min read
The Producers
The Producers

U.S. manufacturers and producers get a break under a new tax law.
2 min read
Taxing Speeds
Taxing Speeds

Keep your taxes in check in spite of fast growth.
2 min read
Limited Time Only

There's still time to save on your taxes--we can show you how.
2 min read
Classifying Independent Contractors
Classifying Independent Contractors

Avoid independent-contractor snags.
3 min read
Tax-Free Bill of Health

Health-care accounts with tax benefits
3 min read
Think Fast

Take advantage of faster depreciation.
3 min read
