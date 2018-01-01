Joanie Connell

Joanie Connell

Guest Writer
Talent Management Expert and Author

Joanie B. Connell, Ph.D. is the founder of Flexible Work Solutions, a nationally recognized consulting firm that specializes in leadership assessment, development, and retention for all levels–executives, professionals, early career, and youth. Dr. Connell is the author of “Flying Without a Helicopter: How to Prepare Young People for Work and Life,” forecasted for release in late 2014. 

More From Joanie Connell

4 Signs That Your Workplace Millennials Are Turning You Into a Helicopter Boss
Micromanagement

What? Hovering again at work? Better to build a relationship of trust and accountability.
5 min read
3 Steps to Become the Empowered Entrepreneur You Want to Be
Success Strategies

Want to be effective? "Don't wait for others" is the first lesson.
4 min read
The Secret to Happiness at Work Is the Right Job for Enough Money
Managing Employees

Research reveals job turnover is immensely costly and people are more likely to quit over general dissatisfaction than pay.
4 min read
