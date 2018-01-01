Joanna L. Krotz writes about small-business marketing and management issues. She is the co-author of the"Microsoft Small Business Kit" and runs Muse2Muse Productions, a New York City-based custom publisher.
Growth Strategies
Businesses Find Benefits in Going Green
At last, eco-friendly products and services are paying off in new and scalable ways. See how green can work for you by checking out these forward-looking business models.
Entrepreneurs
From Powering Businesses to Empowering Kids
Fresh out of college with an enviable consultant job, Andrea Lo decided to quit so she could create Piggybackr, an online platform that helps kids raise money for causes.
How to Prepare an Effective Crowdfunding Pitch
Crowdfunding -- whether through donated contributions or equity investments -- is coming of age as a game changer for startups. Here's how to create a persuasive pitch.
Starting a Business
Turning Passion Into Profits: An Investment Banker Goes to the Dogs
She left a banking career in New York for a sunnier life in California. Now, Andrea Servadio is co-founder of Fitdog Sports Club, which must grow to stay ahead of the pack.
Marketing
Should You Outsource Your Customer Service?
Call center technology can now combine, customize and expand your customer communications while reducing costs. So would outsourcing boost your business?
Growth Strategies
Smart Ways to Send Business Gifts This Season
Today's gamut of beliefs and sensitivities can turn holiday business gifts into an etiquette minefield. Here's how to give grateful good cheer without crossing any lines.
Starting a Business
Turning Passion Into Profits: A Wine Wizard Bets on Old World Science
Winemaker Randall Grahm created the famously successful Bonny Doon Vineyard by making wines no one else dared attempt. Now, he's moved on to an even riskier bet.
Starting a Business
Turning Passion Into Profits: Creating Buzz With Beeswax
Dedicated to producing sustainable all-natural bath and body products, Amy and David Rzepka bank on bees to build their expanding home-based business.
Technology
Taking Your Business Mobile: The Basics
Can customers view your business website on a smartphone? Should your business have an app? We walk you through the basics of going mobile.
Starting a Business
Could Your Business Survive Without You?
Seventy-five percent of small-business owners have no real succession plan -- a potential recipe for disaster. This entrepreneur's accidental fate tells a cautionary tale.
Starting a Business
How to Win Over Investors in Three Minutes or Less
Every entrepreneur should have a killer elevator speech that'll grab investors' attention. Here's how to write one.