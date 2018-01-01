Joanna L. Krotz

Joanna L. Krotz

Joanna L. Krotz writes about small-business marketing and management issues. She is the co-author of the"Microsoft Small Business Kit" and runs Muse2Muse Productions, a New York City-based custom publisher.

More From Joanna L. Krotz

Businesses Find Benefits in Going Green
Growth Strategies

Businesses Find Benefits in Going Green

At last, eco-friendly products and services are paying off in new and scalable ways. See how green can work for you by checking out these forward-looking business models.
6 min read
From Powering Businesses to Empowering Kids
Entrepreneurs

From Powering Businesses to Empowering Kids

Fresh out of college with an enviable consultant job, Andrea Lo decided to quit so she could create Piggybackr, an online platform that helps kids raise money for causes.
6 min read
How to Prepare an Effective Crowdfunding Pitch

How to Prepare an Effective Crowdfunding Pitch

Crowdfunding -- whether through donated contributions or equity investments -- is coming of age as a game changer for startups. Here's how to create a persuasive pitch.
6 min read
Turning Passion Into Profits: An Investment Banker Goes to the Dogs
Starting a Business

Turning Passion Into Profits: An Investment Banker Goes to the Dogs

She left a banking career in New York for a sunnier life in California. Now, Andrea Servadio is co-founder of Fitdog Sports Club, which must grow to stay ahead of the pack.
6 min read
Should You Outsource Your Customer Service?
Marketing

Should You Outsource Your Customer Service?

Call center technology can now combine, customize and expand your customer communications while reducing costs. So would outsourcing boost your business?
5 min read
Smart Ways to Send Business Gifts This Season
Growth Strategies

Smart Ways to Send Business Gifts This Season

Today's gamut of beliefs and sensitivities can turn holiday business gifts into an etiquette minefield. Here's how to give grateful good cheer without crossing any lines.
4 min read
Turning Passion Into Profits: A Wine Wizard Bets on Old World Science
Starting a Business

Turning Passion Into Profits: A Wine Wizard Bets on Old World Science

Winemaker Randall Grahm created the famously successful Bonny Doon Vineyard by making wines no one else dared attempt. Now, he's moved on to an even riskier bet.
6 min read
Turning Passion Into Profits: Creating Buzz With Beeswax
Starting a Business

Turning Passion Into Profits: Creating Buzz With Beeswax

Dedicated to producing sustainable all-natural bath and body products, Amy and David Rzepka bank on bees to build their expanding home-based business.
5 min read
Taking Your Business Mobile: The Basics
Technology

Taking Your Business Mobile: The Basics

Can customers view your business website on a smartphone? Should your business have an app? We walk you through the basics of going mobile.
5 min read
Could Your Business Survive Without You?
Starting a Business

Could Your Business Survive Without You?

Seventy-five percent of small-business owners have no real succession plan -- a potential recipe for disaster. This entrepreneur's accidental fate tells a cautionary tale.
6 min read
How to Win Over Investors in Three Minutes or Less
Starting a Business

How to Win Over Investors in Three Minutes or Less

Every entrepreneur should have a killer elevator speech that'll grab investors' attention. Here's how to write one.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.