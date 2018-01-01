Joe Hyrkin

Predictions
More Than 2 Chinas Worth of People Will Be Digitally Connected By 2020. Are You Ready?
In less than five years, 65 percent of the eight billion people on Earth will be digitally connected. This creates tremendous challenges and opportunities for businesses.
Millennials
The Secret to Creating Content for Millennials? Skip the Short Form, and Go Deep.
Surprise! Turns out that millennials are voracious readers of news, even if they rarely pick up a newspaper.
Media Companies
What Twitter's Potential Flipboard Acquisition Means for the Publishing Industry
Rumored acquisitions by online's biggest platforms merely amplify the same headline churn. Is there anything new on the horizon?
Publishing
How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry
Just a few years ago many observors speculated social media would displace publishing but the resilience of the industry shows content is king.
Ready for Anything
Knowing What Is, and Is Not, a Native Ad Is Step One to Using Them Effectively
The native ad is exalted but misunderstood.
Ready for Anything
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.
There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.