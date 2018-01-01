Joe Hyrkin

Joe Hyrkin is the CEO of Issuu, a growing digital-publishing platform that delivers content across 18 million magazines, catalogs and newspapers.

More Than 2 Chinas Worth of People Will Be Digitally Connected By 2020. Are You Ready?
Predictions

In less than five years, 65 percent of the eight billion people on Earth will be digitally connected. This creates tremendous challenges and opportunities for businesses.
7 min read
The Secret to Creating Content for Millennials? Skip the Short Form, and Go Deep.
Millennials

Surprise! Turns out that millennials are voracious readers of news, even if they rarely pick up a newspaper.
7 min read
What Twitter's Potential Flipboard Acquisition Means for the Publishing Industry
Media Companies

Rumored acquisitions by online's biggest platforms merely amplify the same headline churn. Is there anything new on the horizon?
4 min read
How the Publishing Industry Has Learned to Thrive With the Social Media Industry
Publishing

Just a few years ago many observors speculated social media would displace publishing but the resilience of the industry shows content is king.
3 min read
Knowing What Is, and Is Not, a Native Ad Is Step One to Using Them Effectively
Ready for Anything

The native ad is exalted but misunderstood.
4 min read
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.
Ready for Anything

There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.
5 min read
