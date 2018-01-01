Joe Prusha

Joe Prusha

Guest Writer
Owner of Erbert & Gerbert's

Joe Prusha is the owner of Erbert & Gerbert's in Milwaukee, Wisc., serving Eastside, Shorewood, Murray Hill, Riverwest and Downtown. As a young man, Prusha worked at Erbert & Gerbert's to pay for college then worked at a variety of restaurant concepts in order to evaluate their strengths and decided to open his Erbert & Gerbert's because they were the best he'd encountered. His Milwaukee location opened in 2009 and has been thriving since. 

More From Joe Prusha

The 5 Basics of Guerilla Marketing
Marketing

The 5 Basics of Guerilla Marketing

The scoop on guerilla marketing: what it is and how it can help you grow your business.
5 min read
Franchisees: The Do's and Don'ts of Social Media
Franchise

Franchisees: The Do's and Don'ts of Social Media

Social media is a key way for franchisees to promote their business. Here are 12 big do's and don'ts.
2 min read
Catch the Public's Eyes and Ears as a Storyteller
Storytelling

Catch the Public's Eyes and Ears as a Storyteller

Find out how to tell your story to attract more customers to your franchise or small business.
3 min read
Why Athletes and Veterans Make Incredible Franchisees
Franchise

Why Athletes and Veterans Make Incredible Franchisees

Hardworking, creative and team-oriented, military personnel and athletes have entrepreneurial skills that are an asset to any franchise.
3 min read
Buying a Franchise? What to Look for in a Company's History
Franchise

Buying a Franchise? What to Look for in a Company's History

The documents franchises offer tell part of the story, but franchisees need the full history before committing to anything.
5 min read
Why 'Captain America' Types Make the Best Franchisees
Franchises

Why 'Captain America' Types Make the Best Franchisees

Not everyone has the personality to be a franchisee. Here's what you should know before you make the jump.
5 min read
Why Picking a Franchise Is Like Picking a Pair of Shoes
Franchises

Why Picking a Franchise Is Like Picking a Pair of Shoes

Whether you are picking a franchise or shopping for shoes, one thing is the most important: a good fit.
4 min read
