Joel Wallenstrom

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President & CEO at Wickr

About Joel Wallenstrom

Joel Wallenstrom is the CEO and President of Wickr and a world-renowned information security expert. Prior to joining Wickr, Joel co-founded iSEC Partners, one of the world’s leading info sec research teams. Joel also served as the Director for Strategic Alliances @stake, later acquired by Symantec.

More From Joel Wallenstrom

Prioritize Cybersecurity to Protect Your Business Before It Is Too Late
Adapt to Bounce Forward

Prioritize Cybersecurity to Protect Your Business Before It Is Too Late

If you don't give your company's data security enough attention, the bad guys will.
6 min read