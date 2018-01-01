John D. Leavy

Outcome based MarketingJohn D. Leavy is president of InPlainSite Marketing, a Divide, Colo.-based digital-marketing strategy company, and author of Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web (Entrepreneur Press, 2011), a finalist for Marketing & Advertising Book of 2011 by USA Book News. Connect with him on LinkedIn.com/in/JohnDLeavy.

More From John D. Leavy

Four Rules to Build Your Blog Readership
Marketing

Four Rules to Build Your Blog Readership

You've started writing, now it's time to learn how to promote each entry so you can gain traction and raise visibility.
5 min read
How to Find Time to Market Your Company Using Social Media
Ready for Anything

How to Find Time to Market Your Company Using Social Media

It's easy to get into social media for the wrong reasons and to post too much or too little. Here's how to balance out your social media efforts.
5 min read
How to Start Video Blogging for Your Business
Marketing

How to Start Video Blogging for Your Business

Online videos can be a good way to connect with customers. Here are some tips for beginners.
4 min read
How to Make Your Email Newsletter a Must-Read for Your Customers
Marketing

How to Make Your Email Newsletter a Must-Read for Your Customers

Before you decide to launch a newsletter, plan for its success.
5 min read
Five Things You Should Know About Web Analytics
Technology

Five Things You Should Know About Web Analytics

Web traffic alone doesn't generate sales. Answer these questions as you track your web-site metrics.
4 min read
How to Decode Website Metrics to Pump Up Your Online Marketing
Marketing

How to Decode Website Metrics to Pump Up Your Online Marketing

Here's a primer on the stats and terminology you need to know to track and improve your online marketing efforts.
4 min read

Books by John D. Leavy

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

