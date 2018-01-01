John Gaudiosi

John Gaudiosi has been covering the video game industry for over 25 years for outlets like The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Wired, Reuters and Fortune. He's also focused on the burgeoning virtual reality and augmented reality verticals, as well as eSports (competitive gaming).

How This Female Inventor Succeeded in Male-Dominated Industries
Project Grow

How This Female Inventor Succeeded in Male-Dominated Industries

Jeri Ellsworth is launching a consumer-friendly augmented reality platform, castAR, this fall.
7 min read
Fox Sports to Stream March Madness in Virtual Reality
Virtual Reality

Fox Sports to Stream March Madness in Virtual Reality

The broadcaster and NextVR previously worked together to bring the Daytona 500 NASCAR race and the Premier Boxing Champions to virtual reality viewers.
4 min read
The Super Bowl of Drone Racing Will Offer $1 Million in Prize Money
Drones

The Super Bowl of Drone Racing Will Offer $1 Million in Prize Money

The first ever World Drone Prix will take place on March 11 and 12 in Dubai.
4 min read
GameStop Is Launching Its Own Video Game
Video Games

GameStop Is Launching Its Own Video Game

'Song of the Deep' is the retailer's first original game.
5 min read
Your Next Vision Exam May Involve Playing Video Games
CES 2016

Your Next Vision Exam May Involve Playing Video Games

RightEye technology employs PC video games and eye tracking to change the way vision is tested, and is even used for concussion detection.
2 min read
You Can Make Eye Contact With This Startup's Holograms
Virtual Reality

You Can Make Eye Contact With This Startup's Holograms

'We see this as the transporting vehicle to move the Internet from a 2D space to a 3D space,' 8i co-founder says.
3 min read
Cruise Lines Add Tech Upgrades to Appeal to Star Wars Fans and Gamers
Travel Industry

Cruise Lines Add Tech Upgrades to Appeal to Star Wars Fans and Gamers

The $30 billion cruise ship industry has been on a mission to update itself.
4 min read
This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games
Video Games

This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games

The founder of Fig says the game industry is one of the strongest crowdfunding categories.
3 min read
How This Video Game Company Is Helping People Hear Better
Far Out Tech

How This Video Game Company Is Helping People Hear Better

Turtle Beach designed the technology for gamers, but soon realized people with hearing loss could benefit from it.
3 min read
HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game
Virtual Reality

HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game

The smartphone maker is teaming up with video-game company Valve to roll out a VR headset later this year.
4 min read
Why Nintendo Is Entering the Mobile Games Business
Nintendo

Why Nintendo Is Entering the Mobile Games Business

Mario, Link, and Donkey Kong will be heading to smartphones and tablets for the first time.
4 min read
For Video Game Developers, These Are the 10 Most Successful States
Video Games

For Video Game Developers, These Are the 10 Most Successful States

The video game industry grew four times faster than the American economy.
5 min read
How Android TV Is a (Video) Game Changer
Video Games

How Android TV Is a (Video) Game Changer

The man behind Google's first foray into the set-top business discusses how gaming will evolve.
8 min read
