John Gaudiosi has been covering the video game industry for over 25 years for outlets like The Washington Post, The Hollywood Reporter, Wired, Reuters and Fortune. He's also focused on the burgeoning virtual reality and augmented reality verticals, as well as eSports (competitive gaming).
Project Grow
How This Female Inventor Succeeded in Male-Dominated Industries
Jeri Ellsworth is launching a consumer-friendly augmented reality platform, castAR, this fall.
Virtual Reality
Fox Sports to Stream March Madness in Virtual Reality
The broadcaster and NextVR previously worked together to bring the Daytona 500 NASCAR race and the Premier Boxing Champions to virtual reality viewers.
Drones
The Super Bowl of Drone Racing Will Offer $1 Million in Prize Money
The first ever World Drone Prix will take place on March 11 and 12 in Dubai.
Video Games
GameStop Is Launching Its Own Video Game
'Song of the Deep' is the retailer's first original game.
CES 2016
Your Next Vision Exam May Involve Playing Video Games
RightEye technology employs PC video games and eye tracking to change the way vision is tested, and is even used for concussion detection.
Virtual Reality
You Can Make Eye Contact With This Startup's Holograms
'We see this as the transporting vehicle to move the Internet from a 2D space to a 3D space,' 8i co-founder says.
Travel Industry
Cruise Lines Add Tech Upgrades to Appeal to Star Wars Fans and Gamers
The $30 billion cruise ship industry has been on a mission to update itself.
Video Games
This New Crowdfunding Startup Allows People to Buy Equity in Video Games
The founder of Fig says the game industry is one of the strongest crowdfunding categories.
Far Out Tech
How This Video Game Company Is Helping People Hear Better
Turtle Beach designed the technology for gamers, but soon realized people with hearing loss could benefit from it.
Virtual Reality
HTC Is Jumping Into the Virtual-Reality Game
The smartphone maker is teaming up with video-game company Valve to roll out a VR headset later this year.
Nintendo
Why Nintendo Is Entering the Mobile Games Business
Mario, Link, and Donkey Kong will be heading to smartphones and tablets for the first time.
Video Games
For Video Game Developers, These Are the 10 Most Successful States
The video game industry grew four times faster than the American economy.
Video Games
How Android TV Is a (Video) Game Changer
The man behind Google's first foray into the set-top business discusses how gaming will evolve.