John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker and author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine and The Referral Engine and the founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.
Growth Strategies
Use SEO to Create a Strategic Advantage for Your Website
Create a website that stays effect for years and provides your consumers with a memorable experience.
Marketing
Answer These 3 Questions, or Your Marketing Tactics Really Won't Matter
A simple set of tactics in support of a powerful strategy beats a brilliant set of tactics with no real strategy at all most every time.
Customer Service
Projecting a Great Customer Experience a Half Year Ahead
Work backward from months after a product's sale to your first interaction with a prospect to find ways to engage and support the consumer.
Technology
Come Together--Virtually
Virtual tools for getting more done with fewer employees.
Ready for Anything
Referral Offers Your Customers Can't Refuse
A great product or service and inviting customer experience is essential to building a steady stream of referrals to your business.
Marketing
7 Steps to the Perfect Marketing Plan
Think about who you are, who needs what you do and how to get their attention.
Marketing
Success Must be Measured
4 key metrics can help you determine if your brand-building is working.
Starting a Business
Look Good Online
The only way to control what people say about your company is to be part of the conversation.
Marketing
A Time To Market
A time to market your to-do list isn't complete without this key practice--and neither is your business.
Gaining The Lead
3 areas you can't afford to ignore when it comes to the all-important lead.
Say Anything
Need something to talk about? Here's how to get a mouthful of content.
Do the Two-Step
Forget cold calling--now, getting leads is as simple as counting to two.
Social Butterfly
Work the social networking scene to get the most out of your online presence.
Referral Madness
Gain referrals by marketing your business to customers every step of the way.