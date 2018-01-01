John Jantsch

John Jantsch

Guest Writer
Marketing Consultant, Speaker, Author, and Founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.

John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker and author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine and The Referral Engine and the founder of the Duct Tape Marketing Consultant Network.

Use SEO to Create a Strategic Advantage for Your Website
Growth Strategies

Use SEO to Create a Strategic Advantage for Your Website

Create a website that stays effect for years and provides your consumers with a memorable experience.
5 min read
Answer These 3 Questions, or Your Marketing Tactics Really Won't Matter
Marketing

Answer These 3 Questions, or Your Marketing Tactics Really Won't Matter

A simple set of tactics in support of a powerful strategy beats a brilliant set of tactics with no real strategy at all most every time.
5 min read
Projecting a Great Customer Experience a Half Year Ahead
Customer Service

Projecting a Great Customer Experience a Half Year Ahead

Work backward from months after a product's sale to your first interaction with a prospect to find ways to engage and support the consumer.
4 min read
Come Together--Virtually
Technology

Come Together--Virtually

Virtual tools for getting more done with fewer employees.
2 min read
Referral Offers Your Customers Can't Refuse
Ready for Anything

Referral Offers Your Customers Can't Refuse

A great product or service and inviting customer experience is essential to building a steady stream of referrals to your business.
3 min read
7 Steps to the Perfect Marketing Plan
Marketing

7 Steps to the Perfect Marketing Plan

Think about who you are, who needs what you do and how to get their attention.
3 min read
Success Must be Measured
Marketing

Success Must be Measured

4 key metrics can help you determine if your brand-building is working.
3 min read
Look Good Online
Starting a Business

Look Good Online

The only way to control what people say about your company is to be part of the conversation.
3 min read
A Time To Market
Marketing

A Time To Market

A time to market your to-do list isn't complete without this key practice--and neither is your business.
3 min read
Gaining The Lead

Gaining The Lead

3 areas you can't afford to ignore when it comes to the all-important lead.
3 min read
Say Anything

Say Anything

Need something to talk about? Here's how to get a mouthful of content.
3 min read
Do the Two-Step

Do the Two-Step

Forget cold calling--now, getting leads is as simple as counting to two.
3 min read
Social Butterfly

Social Butterfly

Work the social networking scene to get the most out of your online presence.
3 min read
Referral Madness

Referral Madness

Gain referrals by marketing your business to customers every step of the way.
3 min read
