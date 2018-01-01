John Kelly leads the predictive analytics practice at Emeryville, Calif.-based Berkeley Research Group, which works with marketing, sales and operations leadership across a range of industries to leverage the power of econometrics and data science. BRG’s evidence-driven management work helps clients with dynamic pricing optimization, predicting consumer behavior, loyalty program design and more.
Big Data
5 Ways Startups Can Leverage Big Data for a Competitive Advantage
While data is an inhuman science, it can be applied to help leaders be more nimble with their business strategy.