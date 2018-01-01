John Montorio

John Montorio, a former managing editor of the Los Angeles Times, is editor-at-large for Entrepreneur's Startups magazine.

More From John Montorio

A Niche Social Site That's More Than Skin Deep
Starting a Business

A Niche Social Site That's More Than Skin Deep

How Tom Seery is trying to change the world, one nip and tuck at a time -- and what Web startups can learn from his business
11 min read
Lessons From a Contrarian
Starting a Business

Lessons From a Contrarian

Daniel Kron knew nothing about retailing, but his idea proved to be genius.
9 min read
How to Build Loyalty After Layoffs
Leadership

How to Build Loyalty After Layoffs

Amelia Warren Tyagi, author and co-founder of the Business Talent Group, weighs in.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.