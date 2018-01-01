John Orlando

John Orlando

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, Endurance International Group

John Orlando oversees Endurance’s market strategy, ensuring customer success through targeted customer-lifecycle marketing. A strategic and creative marketing executive with more than 15 years of experience in the technology and services industry, Orlando has helped to create new businesses and launch and enhance corporate brands. He has served as vice president and  general manager of RoundBuzz, president of 2ergo Americas and chief marketing officer at Livewire Mobile. 

More From John Orlando

How Can Small Businesses Compete in the New Age of Email Marketing? 3 Ways.
Email Marketing

How Can Small Businesses Compete in the New Age of Email Marketing? 3 Ways.

Automation. Artificial intelligence. Personalization. Those are the three ways. Here are the details.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.