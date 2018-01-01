John Phillips

Contributor for CNBC
Finance
Bitcoin Breaks $1,000 for First Time Ever
The virtual currency rose above $1,000 on Wednesday for the first time ever, marking a rise of over 7,600 percent so far this year.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.