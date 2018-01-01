John Schwarz has over 40 years of business and IT experience, and was previously the CEO for Business Objects, now part of SAP. He is the co-founder and CEO of Visier, provider of Workforce Intelligence solutions. The company is based in San Jose and Vancouver.
Bad Bosses
Don't Let a 'Brilliant Jerk' Run Your Company: How to Balance Aggressiveness with Respect
Uber's and other cases of bro-culture behavior have led to a larger conversation in Silicon Valley. How to avoid being its next target.
Innovation
Taking on the Giants: 3 Considerations for Tech Entrepreneurs
Looking to break into the tech sector? Moore's Law, risk acceptance seizing the right opportunity are just some of the ways to maximize your success.
Young Entrepreneurs
3 Things to Do If You Want to Become a CEO by Age 30
From a tech executive who achieved that lofty goal himself, albeit a few years beyond 30.