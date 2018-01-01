John Schwarz

John Schwarz has over 40 years of business and IT experience, and was previously the CEO for Business Objects, now part of SAP. He is the co-founder and CEO of Visier, provider of Workforce Intelligence solutions. The company is based in San Jose and Vancouver.

 

Don't Let a 'Brilliant Jerk' Run Your Company: How to Balance Aggressiveness with Respect
Uber's and other cases of bro-culture behavior have led to a larger conversation in Silicon Valley. How to avoid being its next target.
Taking on the Giants: 3 Considerations for Tech Entrepreneurs
Looking to break into the tech sector? Moore's Law, risk acceptance seizing the right opportunity are just some of the ways to maximize your success.
3 Things to Do If You Want to Become a CEO by Age 30
From a tech executive who achieved that lofty goal himself, albeit a few years beyond 30.
