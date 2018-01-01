John Teel

John Teel

Guest Writer
Founder of Predictable Designs LLC

John Teel is president of  Predictable Designs a company which helps entrepreneurs bring new products to market. Teel was formerly a senior design engineer for Texas Instruments where he created electronic designs now used in millions of portable devices (including some from Apple). He is also a successful entrepreneur who developed his own product, had it manufactured in Asia, and sold in over 500 retail locations in three countries. Download his free cheat sheet for developing your new hardware product.

More From John Teel

5 Ways to Increase Your Hardware Startup's Likelihood of Success
Success

5 Ways to Increase Your Hardware Startup's Likelihood of Success

Most startups fail. Make sure your's doesn't by following these five tactics for success.
5 min read
5 Tips for Outsourcing Product Development
Outsourcing

5 Tips for Outsourcing Product Development

If you're a non-technical entrepreneur, outsourcing product development may be the only way to go.
5 min read
20 Experts Share Their Best Advice for Hardware Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies

20 Experts Share Their Best Advice for Hardware Entrepreneurs

They've been there and done that. These tips from industry leaders could help you succeed in your business.
9 min read
4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk
Startups

4 Ways for Hardware Startups to Reduce Risk

When engineering, manufacturing and selling hardware products the best way to succeed is to plan ahead.
5 min read
Top 25 Websites, Tools and Resources for Hardware Startups
Startups

Top 25 Websites, Tools and Resources for Hardware Startups

Challenges are sure to follow when an entrepreneur jumps into the world of hardware production but the right tools will help your startup succeed.
7 min read
The 10 Costs You'll Pay to Bring Your Hardware Product to Market
Product Development

The 10 Costs You'll Pay to Bring Your Hardware Product to Market

Apple reportedly spent $150 million to bring the iPhone to market. Hopefully, your costs will be a little less.
5 min read
3 Steps to Bring Your New Electronic Product to Market
Product Development

3 Steps to Bring Your New Electronic Product to Market

Follow these tips to turn your concept of a brilliant new gadget into profit.
5 min read
How to Escape Your Cubicle and Live the Dream Life
Ready for Anything

How to Escape Your Cubicle and Live the Dream Life

Yearn to be in a beautiful place away from the corporate grind? First build your audience, and your savings account.
5 min read
The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup
Product Development

The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup

You can't develop your product while living in a cave. Instead, "pre-sell" it via crowdfunding and email marketing.
5 min read
3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product
Product Development

3 Tips to Save Money When Creating Your New Tech Product

You'll need a working prototype so investors know you're serious. Here's how to keep costs down.
5 min read
How to Overcome the 4 Biggest Obstacles to Get Your New Hardware Product to Market
Hardware

How to Overcome the 4 Biggest Obstacles to Get Your New Hardware Product to Market

To overcome these challenges, you need to be creative, adaptable and absolutely focused.
6 min read
5 Steps to Developing Your Tech Product
Product Development

5 Steps to Developing Your Tech Product

While developing your own tech product may seem overwhelming, it is achievable -- even for non-techie entrepreneurs.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.