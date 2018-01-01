John Tsioris

John Tsioris

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, InstaShop

John Tsioris is the founder and CEO of InstaShop, an emerging new grocery shopping application operating in Dubai. John holds a diploma in engineering & a MScBA in General Management, and prior to his role at InstaShop, he led the global competitive intelligence of PHILIPS CL for two years and set up the marketing Intelligence department for the Middle East & Turkey Lighting organization. He also has prior experience in the global startup world having founded a voice social mobile applications.

More From John Tsioris

How I Got Investors Interested In My Startup
Startup Financing

How I Got Investors Interested In My Startup

A look into how InstaShop co-founder and CEO John Tsioris managed to secure funding for his startup, and the factors that he looked for in investors.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.