Jon Levy

Jon Levy

Guest Writer
Human Behavior Scientist, Author, and Founder of The Influencers Dinner & The Salon

Jon Levy is a behavior scientist best known for his work in influence, networking and adventure. He is founder of the Influencers Dinner and author of a new book called The 2 AM Principle: Discover the Science of Adventure.

More From Jon Levy

Science Has Confirmed That Honesty Really Is the Best Policy in the Workplace
Entrepreneurs

Science Has Confirmed That Honesty Really Is the Best Policy in the Workplace

Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
4 min read
3 Ways World-Class Connectors Build a Community
Networking

3 Ways World-Class Connectors Build a Community

A strong network is key to success.
5 min read
How to Stare Down the 4 Toughest Decisions You'll Face as an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

How to Stare Down the 4 Toughest Decisions You'll Face as an Entrepreneur

There are fundamental choices only you can make and there won't be clear answers.
5 min read
4 Classic Bits of Entrepreneurial Advice That Really Aren't That Brilliant
Starting a Business

4 Classic Bits of Entrepreneurial Advice That Really Aren't That Brilliant

The world has an endless supply of free advice. Take it for what it's worth.
4 min read
When Will You Stop Ignoring These 7 Scientifically Established Realities About Health, Happiness and Success?
Lifestyle

When Will You Stop Ignoring These 7 Scientifically Established Realities About Health, Happiness and Success?

You need more sleep and less social media. So why won't you shut off your phone and go to bed?
6 min read
Everyone Talks About Living Their Best Life. How Do You Actually Do It?
Lifestyle

Everyone Talks About Living Their Best Life. How Do You Actually Do It?

Living your dream life requires grappling with a lot of cold reality.
5 min read
5 Ways to Land Media Coverage for Your Startup Without Hiring a PR Firm
Public Relations

5 Ways to Land Media Coverage for Your Startup Without Hiring a PR Firm

Make friends with journalists, and have a story to tell.
4 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
4 min read
4 Scientific Truths About Success
Entrepreneurs

4 Scientific Truths About Success

Will entrepreneurial success make you happy? Maybe, but not certainly.
5 min read
The Dream Job Is a Myth. Focus Instead on Living Your Best Life.
Personal Improvement

The Dream Job Is a Myth. Focus Instead on Living Your Best Life.

You find your true calling by explore opportunities for happiness and growth.
6 min read
5 Fatal Entrepreneurial Delusions
Startups

5 Fatal Entrepreneurial Delusions

What you don't know is less likely to hurt you than what you believe to be true that isn't.
5 min read
4 Strategies for Building Your Community Instead of Just a Network
Networking

4 Strategies for Building Your Community Instead of Just a Network

Networking is antiquated. A community is more resilient and self-reinforcing for its effect on you and others. Try it.
5 min read
Build the Network Necessary for Your Startup to Succeed
Networking

Build the Network Necessary for Your Startup to Succeed

These five insights will not only accelerate your success, but increase the strength of your relationships.
6 min read
