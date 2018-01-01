Jonathan Chaupin

Jonathan Chaupin

Guest Writer
President and COO of Agency 2.0

Jonathan Chaupin is the president and chief operating officer of Agency 2.0, where he oversees all ongoing business operations within the company. He leads the business development team to vet and onboard new clients and monitors the company’s overall revenue and growth.

More From Jonathan Chaupin

5 Trends Shaping the Future of Content Marketing
Content Marketing

5 Trends Shaping the Future of Content Marketing

Technology is making it possible to precisely target you most promising audience and know what content they will enjoy.
5 min read
Lessons Learned in Entertainment That Can Benefit Every CEO
Business Lessons

Lessons Learned in Entertainment That Can Benefit Every CEO

Sometimes, it's all about perception.
4 min read
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
Crowdfunding

3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017

The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.
3 min read
