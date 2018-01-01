Jonathan Chaupin is the president and chief operating officer of Agency 2.0, where he oversees all ongoing business operations within the company. He leads the business development team to vet and onboard new clients and monitors the company’s overall revenue and growth.
Content Marketing
5 Trends Shaping the Future of Content Marketing
Technology is making it possible to precisely target you most promising audience and know what content they will enjoy.
Business Lessons
Lessons Learned in Entertainment That Can Benefit Every CEO
Sometimes, it's all about perception.
Crowdfunding
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.