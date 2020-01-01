About Jonathan McDonald
Jonathan McDonald leads TransUnion’s Public Sector business, which provides a suite of mission-critical solutions to help U.S. federal, state and local government agencies manage risk and reduce costs. He has hands-on experience managing large technology programs within various government agencies.
More From Jonathan McDonald
News and Trends
The Role of Contact Tracing in Keeping the Curve Flat
When done effectively, it can lead to reopening of businesses and increased economic activity.