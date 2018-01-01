Jonathan Sposato

Chairman and Co-founder of Geekwire, PicMonkey and WeCount.org
Jonathan Sposato is chairman and co-founder of Geekwire, PicMonkey and WeCount.org, an angel investor, and the only person to have built and sold two companies to Google. He is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller, Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products and Profits.

What Happened When This Angel Investor Committed to Investing Only in Companies With a Female Founder

Upon making the announcement, he was immediately deluged with responses ranging from relief to gratefulness to unbelievable outrage.
