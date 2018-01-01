Jonathan Sposato

Guest Writer

Chairman and Co-founder of Geekwire, PicMonkey and WeCount.org

Jonathan Sposato is chairman and co-founder of Geekwire, PicMonkey and WeCount.org, an angel investor, and the only person to have built and sold two companies to Google. He is the author of the Wall Street Journal bestseller, Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products and Profits.