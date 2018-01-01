Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, CEO & co-founder of Point Inside

Josh Marti is the CEO and co-founder of Seattle-based Point Inside, the worldwide leader in in-store SaaS for mobile shopper engagement. Considered an expert in wireless location-based services, Marti was responsible for several of Qualcomm’s largest gpsOne deployments prior to co-founding Point Inside in 2009. Voted a Seattle “40 Under 40” honoree in 2012, he holds a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering from Seattle University and sits on its EE & CE Advisory Board.