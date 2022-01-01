Joshua H. Davidson

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Joshua H. Davidson is the founder of ChopDawg.com, one of the world's leading app development companies. He started the company when he was just 16 years old, and over a decade later, it has helped entrepreneurs, nonprofits and businesses from all over the world launch over 400 apps.

inflation

4 Ways Startups Can Beat Inflation

Startups can be particularly vulnerable to market fluctuations, but strategizing and running lean can go a long way to helping keep things afloat.

