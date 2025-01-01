Bio

Joshua Fields is the Oxford and Harvard-educated entrepreneur behind Glasgow’s advanced wellness centre, Holon. Inspired by his own recovery from a prolonged health condition, Josh swapped Silicon Valley for Glasgow to make cutting-edge wellness technologies accessible to people living in his hometown. Offering services like red light therapy, ice baths, and advanced diagnostic blood tests, Holon is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal health and performance – from elite athletes to entrepreneurs. Drawing from his personal journey and the principles of functional medicine, Josh shares five items to make your workday more productive.