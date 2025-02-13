Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

RED LIGHT THERAPY PANEL

I use a red light therapy panel three times a day for 10 minutes per session, and it's been transformative for boosting productivity, mood, and resilience. It's an easy and effective way to combat seasonal fatigue, which many of us living in the UK will experience to some degree. The light penetrates the skin and stimulates mitochondrial activity in cells, increasing energy production, aiding recovery, and enhancing focus during long workdays.

BLUE LIGHT BLOCKERS (WITH YELLOW TINT)

Unlike orange-tinted glasses designed for evening use, yellow-tinted glasses block 95% of blue light while allowing you to stay productive during the day. They're a simple yet powerful tool for reducing eye strain and supporting long-term eye health, particularly for those spending hours in front of screens. Given the significant exposure to blue light during the workday — which can disrupt circadian rhythms, impact sleep quality, and contribute to digital eye strain – yellow-tinted glasses are ideal. They maintain visual clarity while protecting your vision, mitigating the harmful effects of screens, and promoting sustained focus with reduced fatigue.

APOLLO NEURO

It's like having a calming coach on your wrist. The device sends gentle vibrations to the nervous system, clinically proven to reduce stress and improve focus. Whether I'm trying to get some deep work in or unwinding after a long day, the Apollo Neuro helps me stay grounded and clear-headed. The wearable technology uses neuroscience to influence the nervous system, helping me achieve calm, focus, or relaxation, depending on the mode."

AI WORK PLANNER (e.g., MOTION)

AI-powered work planners like Motion are game-changers. They automate scheduling, optimise task lists, and ensure that no minute is wasted. It's more than a productivity tool; it's like having a virtual assistant that keeps you on track and prevents overwhelm. It's helped me minimise decision fatigue, allowing me laser focus on high-impact work. By integrating tasks, calendars, and priorities into one platform, they make it easier to achieve flow and stay productive without burning out.

NOOTROPICS (e.g., QUALIA MIND)

Nootropics have become an integral part of my routine for maintaining mental sharpness. I've found that Qualia Mind, in particular, helps improve focus, memory, and creative thinking. I take it in the morning to set the tone for the day, and the difference is noticeable — better clarity and a sustained ability to tackle complex tasks. It's not about quick fixes; they support long-term cognitive health through a thoughtful blend of vitamins, amino acids, and botanical extracts. For anyone navigating demanding roles or looking to enhance mental performance, they're worth exploring.