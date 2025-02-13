Five Things to Make Your Workday More Productive Joshua Fields, founder of the wellness brand Holon, shares his top strategies for boosting productivity.

By Joshua Fields Edited by Patricia Cullen

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

RED LIGHT THERAPY PANEL
I use a red light therapy panel three times a day for 10 minutes per session, and it's been transformative for boosting productivity, mood, and resilience. It's an easy and effective way to combat seasonal fatigue, which many of us living in the UK will experience to some degree. The light penetrates the skin and stimulates mitochondrial activity in cells, increasing energy production, aiding recovery, and enhancing focus during long workdays.

BLUE LIGHT BLOCKERS (WITH YELLOW TINT)
Unlike orange-tinted glasses designed for evening use, yellow-tinted glasses block 95% of blue light while allowing you to stay productive during the day. They're a simple yet powerful tool for reducing eye strain and supporting long-term eye health, particularly for those spending hours in front of screens. Given the significant exposure to blue light during the workday — which can disrupt circadian rhythms, impact sleep quality, and contribute to digital eye strain – yellow-tinted glasses are ideal. They maintain visual clarity while protecting your vision, mitigating the harmful effects of screens, and promoting sustained focus with reduced fatigue.

APOLLO NEURO
It's like having a calming coach on your wrist. The device sends gentle vibrations to the nervous system, clinically proven to reduce stress and improve focus. Whether I'm trying to get some deep work in or unwinding after a long day, the Apollo Neuro helps me stay grounded and clear-headed. The wearable technology uses neuroscience to influence the nervous system, helping me achieve calm, focus, or relaxation, depending on the mode."

AI WORK PLANNER (e.g., MOTION)
AI-powered work planners like Motion are game-changers. They automate scheduling, optimise task lists, and ensure that no minute is wasted. It's more than a productivity tool; it's like having a virtual assistant that keeps you on track and prevents overwhelm. It's helped me minimise decision fatigue, allowing me laser focus on high-impact work. By integrating tasks, calendars, and priorities into one platform, they make it easier to achieve flow and stay productive without burning out.

NOOTROPICS (e.g., QUALIA MIND)
Nootropics have become an integral part of my routine for maintaining mental sharpness. I've found that Qualia Mind, in particular, helps improve focus, memory, and creative thinking. I take it in the morning to set the tone for the day, and the difference is noticeable — better clarity and a sustained ability to tackle complex tasks. It's not about quick fixes; they support long-term cognitive health through a thoughtful blend of vitamins, amino acids, and botanical extracts. For anyone navigating demanding roles or looking to enhance mental performance, they're worth exploring.
Joshua Fields

Founder, Holon

Joshua Fields is the Oxford and Harvard-educated entrepreneur behind Glasgow’s advanced wellness centre, Holon. Inspired by his own recovery from a prolonged health condition, Josh swapped Silicon Valley for Glasgow to make cutting-edge wellness technologies accessible to people living in his hometown. Offering services like red light therapy, ice baths, and advanced diagnostic blood tests, Holon is dedicated to helping people achieve optimal health and performance – from elite athletes to entrepreneurs. Drawing from his personal journey and the principles of functional medicine, Josh shares five items to make your workday more productive.

 

 



 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 31-Year-Old Spends 2 Hours Per Week On His $3,000-a-Month Passive Income Side Hustle: 'Trust Your Vision'

Hansel Moore's home office "wasn't cutting it" — so he found another place to be creative.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

JPMorgan Is Reportedly Laying Off Around 1,000 Workers

JPMorgan is also planning job cuts in mid-March, May, June, August, and September, according to new reports.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

The 10 Best Podcasts Every Entrepreneur Should Listen to for Growth, Strategy and Success

Unlock your potential with the 10 must-listen podcasts for entrepreneurs, offering expert insights on growth, strategy and success.

By Roy Dekel
Leadership

How to Create a Winning Strategic Plan for 2025

When preparing for 2025 and all the unknowns the future inevitably holds, a thorough strategic plan is critical to driving meaningful outcomes for any business.

By Sam Reese
Entrepreneurs

Why Tech Startups Are Ditching London: The Rise of Regional Hubs

From affordable office space to specialised talent and thriving local ecosystems, UK entrepreneurs are discovering that success doesn't require being in the capital. Explore how cities like Sheffield, Leeds, and Southampton are reshaping the startup scene.

By Patricia Cullen
Growing a Business

How to Break Free From Your Comfort Zone and Start Fueling The Growth of Your Company

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a pattern, circling the same solutions without finding your way forward? Here's how to break free from our self-imposed limitations.

By Lauren Hirsch Williams