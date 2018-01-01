Joyce Hodel

Data Scientist, Care.com

Joyce Hodel is a data scientist at Care.com, the world’s largest online platform for care services. She has a master’s in political economy from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.  She was the lead researcher for the Care Index and a contributor to the book, Production in the Innovation Economy, which analyzes how innovative ideas grow to scale.

 
 

Tuition Loan Bill Coming Soon? Here's Some Useful Data on Putting Your College Kid to Work (Infographic).
College Students

For cash-strapped students, the holidays aren't just for Netflix binge-watching. They're a chance help you out with college costs.
