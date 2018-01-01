Juan Jose de la Torre

Juan Jose de la Torre

Guest Writer
Digital Transformation Leader for Middle East and Africa, IBM

Juan Jose de la Torre (J.J.) is a digital, telco and media senior executive with almost two decades of experience across America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. His drive and expertise has led to him to hold senior positions with global multinationals including IBM, Orange, TeliaSonera, Etisalat and Booz&Company. In line with this and by creating and successfully trading three start-ups, J.J. combines a unique blend of corporate, consulting and entrepreneurial experience. The founder of afkar.me (MENA’s 360 degrees incubator and accelerator), an angel investor for 14 start-ups and startup mentor for more than 80 companies, he has also advised the UN and OECD in mobility and innovation subjects.

J.J. holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Masters from La Salle and an Industrial Engineer degree from Adolfo Ibanez.

Currently, J.J. is IBM’s Digital Transformation Leader for Middle East and Africa, from where he helps IBM clients to embrace digital technologies.

A former professional DJ, J.J. enjoys travelling and adventure sports. He currently lives in Dubai with his wife Maria and his two sons.

More From Juan Jose de la Torre

Design: The Hidden Driver Of Digital Reinvention
Design has become the key driver for product and technology adoption and the stickiness factor to any proposition.
6 min read
Democratic Design Doctrine: Business Outcomes Through Experience Co-Creation
Design is no longer a linear sequential process, but rather a circular continuous enablement of an experience that is in the process of being built.
4 min read
Design Matters: Enabling Experiences For Your Customers
From the development of the first tools by pre-historic man, to the industrial revolution and the invention of personal computing, design has been at the forefront of everything we do.
4 min read
Vision: The Driver Of Entrepreneurship
Vision is the energy that provides an entrepreneur and its organization with the ability to perform and succeed.
5 min read
Who Is An Entrepreneur?
Juan Jose de la Torre discusses the qualities and traits of being an entrepreneur.
3 min read
An Opportunity For Growth: Defining Failure In The Context Of Entrepreneurship
Failure needs to be understood as a way to learn, evolve and eventually grow, and not as a despicable event worthy of pity and shame.
4 min read
