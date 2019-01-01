My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jude Regev

Jude Regev

Founder-CEO, Jointer and Element Zero Network

About Jude Regev

 

Jude's talent for developing effective digital ideas and big data solutions have resulted in successfully growing five companies and three successful exits. Jointer.io, powered by artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, is designed to help investors and property owners increase their returns, minimize risks, and improve liquidity in the commercial real estate industry. Element Zero is a not-for-profit organization that has developed a turnkey stablecoin platform that provides the ability for organizations and governments to launch stablecoins benefiting from the Element Zero Network’s stablecoin 2.0 methodology. Element Zero platform’s model is built to make the world a better place for all by protecting against long-term inflation and eliminating the possibility for any volatility.

 

 

More From Jude Regev

The Importance of Problem Solving When Building a Business
Entrepreneurship

The Importance of Problem Solving When Building a Business

When you run up against an obstacle that seems insurmountable, the best thing to do is shift your perspective and try to look at it another way
3 min read