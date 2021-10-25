Dr. Julia Colangelo

Dr. Julia Colangelo

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Flow + Mindfulness Educator, Writer, Speaker, Consultant

Dr. Julia Colangelo is an award-winning educator of flow and mindfulness at Columbia University and the founder of Hello Flow, a Maui-based company, where she helps thought leaders, public figures and celebrities align their lives and find their flow through creative strategies.

https://www.drjuliacolangelo.com

Follow Dr. Julia Colangelo on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Social Media

How Lessons Learned During October's Social-Media Blackout Can Fuel Future Success

Social media gets a lot of flak, but it's also a powerful tool that allows us to connect and learn on-demand.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like