Julia Miller

The Name Game
From your home to every household in America, how to make your company name ring clear
Attention, Sports Fans
How one entrepreneur got his business rolling
Better Business Cards
What your business card says about you
Creating A Cohesive Brand Image
So what if you're not Nike or Pepsi? You still need a unique and professional brand.
Listen To Your Customers
Want to know what your customers are thinking? Just ask.
Boost Business With Voice Mail
Keep your phone ringing with proper voice-mail etiquette.
Sales Tales From The Dark Side
Learn from others' humorous mistakes on this ''Postmortem of Sales that Died'' site.
Marketing To Like-Minded Clients
Are you a female or minority entrepreneur looking to appeal to like-minded businesses? Read on to find out how you can make the most of this relationship.
Dos And Don'ts Of E-Mail Marketing
How to get a strong response from your e-mail campaign
Adding A Photo To Your Press Package
Want to add some meat to that press release? Consider these hints for creating a great PR photo.
PR Pitching Protocol
You have a great PR package and a professional photo at the ready for editors. Now what can you do to get them to listen to you?
The Value Of Virtual Meetings
Meet with clients from the comfort of your home office via the Internet.
The Cardinal Rules of Creating a Press Release
Don't annoy editors and reporters with an amateur press release. Follow these guidelines.
Polishing Your Act
Lessen your terror of presentations with these tips.
Stopping Traffic
Advertise your site with banner exchange programs-for free.