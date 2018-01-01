Julia Miller

More From Julia Miller

The Name Game

The Name Game

From your home to every household in America, how to make your company name ring clear
3 min read
Attention, Sports Fans

Attention, Sports Fans

How one entrepreneur got his business rolling
2 min read
Better Business Cards

Better Business Cards

What your business card says about you
2 min read
Creating A Cohesive Brand Image

Creating A Cohesive Brand Image

So what if you're not Nike or Pepsi? You still need a unique and professional brand.
2 min read
Listen To Your Customers

Listen To Your Customers

Want to know what your customers are thinking? Just ask.
3 min read
Boost Business With Voice Mail

Boost Business With Voice Mail

Keep your phone ringing with proper voice-mail etiquette.
3 min read
Sales Tales From The Dark Side

Sales Tales From The Dark Side

Learn from others' humorous mistakes on this ''Postmortem of Sales that Died'' site.
2 min read
Marketing To Like-Minded Clients

Marketing To Like-Minded Clients

Are you a female or minority entrepreneur looking to appeal to like-minded businesses? Read on to find out how you can make the most of this relationship.
2 min read
Dos And Don'ts Of E-Mail Marketing

Dos And Don'ts Of E-Mail Marketing

How to get a strong response from your e-mail campaign
2 min read
Adding A Photo To Your Press Package

Adding A Photo To Your Press Package

Want to add some meat to that press release? Consider these hints for creating a great PR photo.
3 min read
PR Pitching Protocol

PR Pitching Protocol

You have a great PR package and a professional photo at the ready for editors. Now what can you do to get them to listen to you?
3 min read
The Value Of Virtual Meetings

The Value Of Virtual Meetings

Meet with clients from the comfort of your home office via the Internet.
2 min read
The Cardinal Rules of Creating a Press Release

The Cardinal Rules of Creating a Press Release

Don't annoy editors and reporters with an amateur press release. Follow these guidelines.
3 min read
Polishing Your Act

Polishing Your Act

Lessen your terror of presentations with these tips.
2 min read
Stopping Traffic

Stopping Traffic

Advertise your site with banner exchange programs-for free.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.