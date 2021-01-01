About Julie Guest
Julie Guest is a best-selling author and marketing advisor to private clients across the globe running businesses worth from $1 million to more than $1 billion. She is the CEO of Bolder&Louder, a marketing agency that specializes in branding, transformational marketing and strategic consulting.
More From Julie Guest
Growing a Business
7 Ways You Can Use LinkedIn To Blow Up Your Brand
Use these seven strategies to get your company's brand to stand above the rest.
Marketing
3 Marketing Pricing Strategies That Will Win You More Customers
You're probably pricing your products and services the wrong way.