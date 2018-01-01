Julie Hall is the manager of engineering at Yulex Corporation, where she has worked for more than a decade. She currently serves as the managing engineer for Yulex’s processing facilty. During her tenure at Yulex, Julie was instrumental in helping to build the company's current facility. She continues to work on the development of existing and new company-process technologies.
Gender Bias
Women Entrepreneurs 2.0: What You'll Need to Thrive in a Male-Dominated Startup
Six traits that will help you surmount the challenges of a diversity-starved workplace.